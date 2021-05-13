ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A trailer was stolen from the Generator Superstore along Mansell Road before dawn May 3. The store’s general manager told police someone stole the trailer from the parking lot around 3:30 a.m.

He showed officers a 10-second video clip from a neighboring business’ security camera. The video showed someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt covering his face who moved the brand new trailer, which was valued at $2,100.

