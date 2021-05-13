ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A trailer was stolen from the Generator Superstore along Mansell Road before dawn May 3. The store’s general manager told police someone stole the trailer from the parking lot around 3:30 a.m.
He showed officers a 10-second video clip from a neighboring business’ security camera. The video showed someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt covering his face who moved the brand new trailer, which was valued at $2,100.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.