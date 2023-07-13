Thieves remove safe from woman’s home

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported June 16 that someone had removed a Sentry safe from inside her home. The safe contained more than $13,000 in valuables.
The descriptions of the items, which were not appraised, were redacted in the police reports. Two loaded magazines with unassigned value were also missing.
The woman discovered her son had invited unidentified people to her house a month earlier, allowing them through the back door where there is no camera.
Police found no signs of forced entry. The safe was not anchored to the floor and was small enough to be carried away, the police report said.
The woman signed a property theft affidavit.