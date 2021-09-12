ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Park Avenue for a theft report Aug. 24. Thieves broke into a construction site sometime between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23 and stole 18 wooden beams.
The victim told officers the lumber was stored in an unsecured area near the new homes, which were under construction. The beams were valued at $3,490, according to police.
No suspects have been identified.
