JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a residential burglary along Waits Ferry Crossing on April 24. The homeowner called 911 after noticing suspicious activity on his Ring doorbell camera.

When officers arrived at the home, the front door was unsecured, and a rear glass door had been shattered.

Inside, the home had been rummaged through, and it appeared suspects made their way into an attic crawl space. There were also wires cut on the side of the home. The victims said an empty safe in their child’s bedroom had been stolen.

