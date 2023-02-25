Thieves raid mailboxes on Riverclub Parkway

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police was dispatched to Riverclub Parkway Feb. 7 in reference to mail theft and received another call for mail theft on the same road less than an hour later.
When police arrived at 9 a.m., according to the first report, police observed many of the residential mailboxes on the road had their doors opened. Police then spoke to one victim, who said that between 3 p.m. Feb. 6 and 9 a.m. Feb. 7, a bundle of mail was removed from her mailbox.
The victim said they were away from their home on vacation for eight days and returned Feb. 5. She held her mail with USPS and expected one large bundle of all eight days’ worth of mail to be delivered to her mailbox Feb. 6.
The victim checked her mailbox Feb. 6 at around 3 p.m. and said the mail had not yet been delivered for that day. When she walked outside the morning of the report, she observed her mailbox open with no parcels inside.
The victim said she used the United States Postal Service "Informed Delivery," which sends her a scanned copy of every parcel of mail to be delivered on a given day. None of the expected parcels were located inside the mailbox, the report said.
Around 45 minutes later, the same officer received a second call regarding stolen packages at a residence on the same road. The officer, again, noticed that several mailbox doors were opened.
The second victim said her W-2 and several birthday cards addressed to her husband were stolen between 3 p.m. Feb. 6 and 9:30 a.m. that morning.
The woman also used the USPS "Informed Delivery" and expected to have her W-2.
Neither residence had exterior facing cameras on site.