MILTON, Ga. — A resident of Peacock Road called police April 4 to report three rings were stolen from her master bedroom. The victim claimed the rings were stolen during an estate sale she had in her home April 3. She was not home but hired an auction company to handle the event and keep guests out of three cordoned off areas of the home.
The victim said the auctioneer who was initially assigned to guard her second-floor master bedroom instead stationed himself at the entrance gate of her subdivision to let in arriving guests.
Police indicated the rings were in an open rings case inside the woman’s bedroom closet. Two of the rings were valued at $2,300. The value of the third ring was not immediately known.
