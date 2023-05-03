Thieves leave store with $1,000 in items

MILTON, Ga. — The manager at the Bath & Body Works on Ga. 9 reported to Milton Police April 17 that two suspects stuffed bags with products then walked out without paying.
The suspects entered the location at around 3:45 p.m., picked up shopping bags, then placed merchandise into the bags. They left the store without paying for the products, the manager said. The total merchandise stolen was valued at $1,071.
The manager said a store in Peachtree Corners had a similar theft happen around an hour before police arrived, but no report had been filed because the dollar amount stolen was under $1,000. A store employee at the Peachtree Corners location was able to capture a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra.
One suspect was described as a Black female in her mid-20s, 5-foot-5 inches tall with a medium build and complexion, wearing a green tank top and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a Black female in her mid-20s, 5-foot-5 inches tall, with a thin build and medium complexion, wearing a hat, white T-shirt and jeans.