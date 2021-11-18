DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to a Georgia United Credit Union along Tilly Mill Road early Nov. 3 after someone tried to break into an ATM machine.
Police said the cash machine was leaning off its foundation and lying partially across a nearby wood line. The front cover had been forced open, and wiring from the ATM machine was lying on the ground nearby. The cash holder had scratches but did not appear to be open. A hammer was found a few feet away. Police said no money was taken.
Police responded to an office building along Perimeter Center Parkway on Oct. 25 after suspects tried to pry open a Truist ATM machine.
