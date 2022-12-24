Thieves flee retail store with $10,000 in items

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thieves made off with more than $10,000 in clothing during a snatch-and-grab robbery at North Point Mall Nov. 30.
Alpharetta Police reports said two suspects entered the Dillard’s store at about 6 p.m., and while one suspect stood watch near the store’s rear entrance, the other suspect emptied four shelves of Lacoste shirts into a black trash bag.
When store employees were alerted and attempted to stop the theft, one worker was knocked to the ground by one of the suspects.
Security footage showed the two main suspects and another individual driving a black Nissan sedan in the parking lot and parking deck.
“The video showed the males leaving and running back to the vehicle, with the male in all black carrying the black trash bag used inside,” the report said.
Suspects also dropped an Apple iPhone at the scene, which was entered into evidence by police officers.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.