DUNWOODY, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to an office building along Perimeter Center Parkway after someone pried open a SunTrust ATM machine.
Police said a glass window was broken in an employee break area near the parking deck. That’s where the gutted ATM machine was found lying on the ground with its wiring beside it. The machine’s cash drawer had pry marks, but did not appear breached, police said. Officers said no money was missing from the cash dispenser.
