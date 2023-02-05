Thieves burglarize vehicle repair facility

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a burglary report at AAA Mansell Car Care Plus on Mansell Road Jan. 13.
Reports said thieves entered the facility through its front window, which was smashed-in with a rock, and several vehicles had been entered using keys kept in the facility.
Thieves allegedly attempted to steal several of the vehicles but were unsuccessful, the report said. Officers have not determined what, if anything, was stolen from the vehicles.
Security cameras captured footage of the burglary, but at the time of the report officers had not identified any suspects.