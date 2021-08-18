ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman on Aug. 5 reported a break-in at her Mayfield Road residence.

The victim said burglars broke into her home Aug. 3 while she was away for a family emergency. She told officers several pieces of jewelry were missing, including a gold necklace valued at $12,000, a pocket watch valued at $3,000 and a pair of emerald bracelets.

Investigators spoke to the victim’s neighbor and sought to get possible surveillance footage of the break-in. No charges have been filed.

Trending

Load comments