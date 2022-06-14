Thief uses woman’s name to open telecom account

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police June 4 someone used her email to start an account with a telecommunications company, and that she had received a bill for $558.
The victim told police she received an email from the company saying she had an overdue account balance. She initially dismissed the note as spam.
She then spoke to a customer service representative directly, and she was told the bill was real.
The telecom company advised the victim she would need to file a police report for them to remove the fraudulent claim and to protect any actions against her credit rating.