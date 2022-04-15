Thief uses stolen card to charge thousands

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– A Tucker woman reported March 20 that more than $500 worth of property was stolen out of her vehicle in a parking deck on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The victim said she was not certain whether she had locked her vehicle. She said when she returned to her car, she said her suitcase, her Wells Fargo debit card, Sam’s Club membership card and insurance card had been stolen.
Her suitcase was in the rear passenger seat of her vehicle. She also reported fraudulent transactions, totaling $20,503, had been made at The RealReal LLC on her debit card. There were then four attempts made at an ATM on Ashford Dunwoody Road for a withdraw of $100. The last transaction made was on BHNGiftcard.com for $255. The victim notified the bank to deactivate her debit card.