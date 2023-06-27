Thief uses stolen card to charge nearly $2,000

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man on Stoney Ridge Drive reported to police May 31 that he had received an email that USPS would deliver letters to his home but didn’t receive one of the packages.
In the email was an image of a letter for his grandson and another letter for his wife. On May 6, the man said he received the mail for his wife, but never received the mail for his grandson, which contained his credit card.
The grandson checked his credit card statement, and three purchases were made on May 12 in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta. They totaled nearly $2,000. The grandson reported the credit card stolen and canceled the card.