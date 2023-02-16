Thief takes possession of delivery package

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police she lost over $5,000 in electronic devices after a FedEx employee gave her package to an unknown man posing as her husband on Feb. 2.
The resident got a phone alert that her package had been delivered but she could not find the package, so she contacted FedEx. The employee told her when they delivered the package to her home on Winnmark Drive, a man approached and said he was the resident’s husband. The employee gave the man the package instead of leaving it at the door.
The package contained four iPhone 14s, each valued at about $1,200. The officers tried to get information on the FedEx employee, but the company would only supply the first name of the delivery driver. The police could not access security camera footage from the area.