Thief takes gun, jewelry in residential break-in

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Duluth couple reported to police June 18 that their home on West Andechs Summit had been ransacked and items were stolen.
The couple had been on vacation for two days and arrived home to find that a safe containing a revolver and $700 in cash had been taken from the master bedroom. They also reported a jewelry box with miscellaneous jewelry had been taken as well as a pair of $2,000 yellow gold stud diamond earrings.
The upstairs of the home had been ransacked as well but nothing was missing, the police report said. Multiple shotguns and other safes were left undisturbed.
Police could not obtain any video footage because the cameras at the front door and basement door were not active. Detectives responded to the scene.