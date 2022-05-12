Thief takes firearm from Alpharetta woman’s car

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman reported someone broke into her car April 29 while it was parked on Carriage Trace. The victim stated she had parked her vehicle in front of her apartment building for the evening. When she went to her vehicle the next day, she noticed the doors were unlocked and papers were strewn throughout the vehicle.
She then noticed a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat was missing from the backseat floorboard and a black 9mm Taurus G3 handgun, located in the glovebox had been taken.
The victim told police her vehicle automatically locks and unlocks once the key fob is nearby, and she does not know how someone could have accessed her vehicle.
No surveillance cameras were in the apartment complex.