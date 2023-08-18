Thief takes cash drawer in restaurant burglary

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police July 30 he noticed the door of Marco’s Pizza on Abbotts Bridge Road shattered.
The store owner arrived on scene, who told police that a cash drawer containing $260 was missing from under the computer at the front desk.
Surveillance footage showed an unidentified White male in front of the store at around 4:30 a.m. that morning, who broke the front door glass with a rock and entered the business. The door was valued at around $500, the police report said.
According to the police report, the suspect took the cash drawer and dumped it in front of Dynamo Swim Center on Abbotts Bridge Road, where $2.13 in change had been recovered by detectives.