Thief takes bank cards from untended fitness locker in Milton

MILTON, Ga. –– Police responded to a theft call July 14 at Planet Fitness on Ga. 9.
The victim stated six of his credit/debit cards had been stolen from his gym locker while he worked out. Although some belongings remained, the victim noticed some of his cards had been taken.
Later the same day, the victim received transaction alerts from some of his bank card companies.
His Apple Master Card had four $200 transactions as well as a $215 transaction at the Walmart off Ga. 9.
His Wells Fargo credit card had five $200 transactions, and his Wells Fargo debit card had a failed transaction at the same Walmart, but the victim could not view past transaction in his Wells Fargo account.
The victim told police none of his stolen company cards showed attempted transactions. Planet Fitness surveillance footage was not available during the incident.