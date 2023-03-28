Thief steals toilet paper from detached garage

MILTON, Ga. — A woman off Charlotte Drive told Milton Police March 13 that someone entered her detached garage and took 16 rolls of toilet paper.
The victim said the burglary happened sometime between 7 a.m. March 10 and 6:19 a.m. March 13. She pointed to a set of open shelves where she keeps her home paper products, the police report said, and the top shelf where toilet paper is stored was empty.
The victim said a side garage window that was regularly locked was unsecured, and a piece of tape sealing the bottom of the window was also missing. But there were no “overt indications” that anyone had exited the garage through the window, the police report said.
The victim said her husband is bedridden, and the only other person who had access to the garage was a handyman she had known for 10 years.
There was no video footage available.