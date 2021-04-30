JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two purses were reported stolen from a BMW X4 parked in a garage on Vidaulan Court on April 14.
The homeowners told police the last time they drove the car was April 7, and they left both purses in the passenger seat. The victims didn’t notice the purses, which contained their house and car keys, missing until two days later. That same day they left the garage open, according to police.
The victims said they searched their home, garage and other vehicles for the purses and couldn’t find them.
They called the police after the president of their homeowner’s association told them about another theft in the neighborhood, police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.