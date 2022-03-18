Thief removes purse left in break room at North Point Best Buy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Alpharetta police were dispatched to a theft call March 4 at Best Buy on North Point Circle.
The victim, an employee, said she had left her black purse in the break room, and it was gone when she returned to retrieve it. The purse contained her wallet.
In-store video surveillance showed a male enter the break room. Once she informed police of her missing purse, she checked her bank account. Her Bank of America account had charges from Staples, $210.00, Chick Fil A, $32.92, Target, $80.30, and a denied charge at Marta TVM Atlanta.
Police intend to follow up to review Best Buy surveillance footage once it is accessible.