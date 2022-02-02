Thief removes items from parked vehicle in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police were called Jan. 20 to North Point Parkway for a reported automobile entry. The victim – a Roswell resident – reported their BMW front passenger window had been shattered while he and his family were dining at a restaurant.
The victim stated that his black Macy`s backpack containing his credit card, driver`s license, high-end COVD mask and gym clothes had been taken. The victim said $50 cash and camera equipment were also stolen.
No tools or evidence was located on scene.
