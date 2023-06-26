Thief raids mailboxes at apartment complex

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police said thieves burglarized a number of mailboxes in the Lakeside at Milton apartment complex overnight June 1.
A police officer patrolling the apartment complex on Mill Creek Avenue at 5:30 a.m. reported finding multiple mailboxes pried open after receiving a FLOCK traffic camera alert that a possible mail theft suspect had been spotted in the area.
Police said mailboxes in Phase I of the complex were not burglarized, but the master doors on four mailboxes in Phase II had been pried open and their contents taken.
Police were able to recover video and pictures of a possible suspect vehicle.