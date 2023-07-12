Thief opens bank account using woman’s identity

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police June 21 that someone had opened a checking account in her name weeks before.
The account was opened May 11 in Lithia Springs, Georgia, at Fort Sill National Bank and saw activity through May 25. The woman said she had received communication from Hertz that a vehicle had been rented in her name, and the payment was overdue.
The woman said the bank froze the account and moved the investigation to the fraud department. She also said Hertz’s fraud department would contact her.