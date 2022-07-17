Thief changes check to 20 times the amount

MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a case in which someone altered a check deposited at a mailbox in Forsyth County in early June.
The victim, a Milton woman, said she had made out the check for $799 as payment on her credit card. Later in the month, she was notified by the bank that the check was made out to a person she did not know and that the amount had been changed to $20,156.33.
She showed police a copy of the check, and it had no routing number or a check number listed. The victim said she had contacted the postmaster, and Wells Fargo has closed her account.