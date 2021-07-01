DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a woman accused of stealing out of residents’ mailboxes at the Lacota Apartments along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard early June 16.

A resident reported a woman in medical scrubs knocking on doors asking for cigarettes shortly after 1:30 a.m. He said he also saw the woman rifling through a neighbor’s mail. The complainant said he took notice after he heard someone try to turn his doorknob.

Police identified the woman as 19-year-old who claimed to be from Texas. Police confirmed she was not a resident of the apartment complex.

Officers found her squatting in front of the victim’s mailbox holding open mail with other pieces of mail scattered on the ground nearby, according to the arrest report. She was charged with loitering and prowling and theft by taking mail.

