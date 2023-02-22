Texas man arrested for hotel gun threat

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police have arrested a Texas man who allegedly threatened two people with a gun at a local hotel Feb. 12.
Police records indicate the 55-year-old man was arrested when officers were called to the Sonesta Suites on Windward Parkway at 6 p.m., responding to reports a man was waving a gun and pointing it at other guests.
At the scene, officers learned the incident occurred due to an argument over parking and a trailer hitch attached to one of the victim’s vehicles. Witnesses said the suspect became irate after seeing two guests had a large trailer hitch, with a luggage carrier, blocking a portion of the hotel’s sidewalk.
The suspect allegedly yelled at the victims, telling them to take the luggage carrier and trailer hitch off. When they refused, he brought out a saw and began sawing at the trailer hitch, the report said.
When the victims tried to stop him, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them several times. After police arrived, the suspect surrendered the gun and allegedly admitted pointing it at the victims, because he “had too much to drink.”
The man was arrested and charged with pointing a gun at another and criminal trespass. He was taken to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.