Texas man arrested for bank ATM theft

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities have arrested a 31-year-old Houston, Texas, man in connection with an ATM burglary earlier this year.
Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies responded to the First IC Bank on Peachtree Parkway after receiving an ATM alarm call at about 5 a.m. Feb. 11.
Arriving on scene, deputies found the ATM had been damaged and pried open with a crowbar that was left at the scene. Witnesses in the area reported seeing a white pickup with a chain attached to it’s back, but no suspect was identified at the time of the report.
Authorities eventually arrested the Texas man Nov. 15, charging him with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Jail records show the man is also wanted in Bartow, Cherokee and Douglas counties.
He is being held in jail under a bond of $38,560.