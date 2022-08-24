Tenants report threat in eviction confrontation

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two men facing eviction from an apartment in Dunwoody say they were threatened at gunpoint by their landlord and her boyfriend.
According to a Dunwoody Police Department incident report, on Aug. 7 the owner of an apartment on Ashford Dunwoody Road and her boyfriend attempted an “informal eviction” on two men who were subleasing the apartment from her.
During the incident, the male suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the men and told him, “If you do not leave I will shoot you.” The landlord, a 27-year-old Atlanta woman, was also carrying a firearm, but apparently did not unholster her weapon, the report stated.
Police were able to identify the woman from information provided by the victims but were unable to identify the male suspect.