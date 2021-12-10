Tenants report burglary at Johns Creek apartment complex

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a burglary report at the Regency at Johns Creek Walk apartments Nov. 27.
The victims said they went out of town for Thanksgiving. When they returned home to the apartment complex along Medlock Bridge Road, several items were missing.
Among the stolen items were a PlayStation 4 console, two handguns, a shotgun, two jewelry boxes, three autographed footballs, 400 rounds of ammo and a bag filled with shoes.
Police valued the items at $4,500.
