ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to the Lakes at Windward apartment complex along Lake Union Hill Way for an assault report Sept. 21.
A tenant said her co-worker showed up to her apartment and began arguing with her “over her man,” according to police. She said the co-worker punched her in the head during the argument and the two women began fighting.
After the fight was over, the suspect reportedly sped off in a Honda Accord.
