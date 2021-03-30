MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating reports that a group of teens damaged and defaced property at a construction site along Crabapple Road on March 15.
Contractors reviewed surveillance footage and told police it showed a group of middle- or early high school-aged kids enter an area where buildings are being constructed. They tossed oranges from the stairwell of a parking garage and threw a large nail that shattered one of the buildings’ windows.
Police said the teens also discharged a pair of fire extinguishers, and someone wrote the name “Ethan” and “BLM” in fresh slabs of concrete along with a derogatory drawing.
The contractors estimated the vandals committed more than $4,000 worth of damages.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.