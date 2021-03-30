MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating reports that a group of teens damaged and defaced property at a construction site along Crabapple Road on March 15.

Contractors reviewed surveillance footage and told police it showed a group of middle- or early high school-aged kids enter an area where buildings are being constructed. They tossed oranges from the stairwell of a parking garage and threw a large nail that shattered one of the buildings’ windows.

Police said the teens also discharged a pair of fire extinguishers, and someone wrote the name “Ethan” and “BLM” in fresh slabs of concrete along with a derogatory drawing.

The contractors estimated the vandals committed more than $4,000 worth of damages.

