ROSWELL, Ga. — Two 14-year-olds were reportedly robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped late April 1 during an encounter at an apartment complex along Roswell Creek Circle.
Police responded to the complex early the morning of April 2. One of the boys said he and his friend were walking through a cut-way when a man and woman armed with a gun robbed them. The teen said the suspects stole their cell phones and his backpack, pistol-whipped him, fired a gunshot in their direction and chased them from the scene. Police went back to the scene and recovered the teen’s empty backpack.
