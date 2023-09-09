Teens drive donuts on Legacy Park field

MILTON, Ga. — Police made contact with the teenagers who were reported to have been doing “donuts” on the soccer field at Legacy Park Aug. 25.
The complainant, a Mountain Park woman, recorded one tag number for police. Before contacting the registered owner of the vehicle, an Alpharetta man, police checked the field and saw circular tire treads.
The man said his son was at the field with his friends and later provided information on two other drivers.
Police contacted all the parties involved and informed their parents that the incident would be documented due to them not knowing the value of the possible damage caused to the soccer field.