Teen surrenders after deadly shooting in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A North Springs High School student, sought in connection to a fatal shooting on Roswell Road, turned himself in to authorities May 28.
Sandy Springs police issued a Be on the Lookout for 17-year-old Jamari “PeeWee” Marable on May 27, saying that he was armed and dangerous.
Marable is accused of shooting and killing Jazhae Marshall, 21, during a domestic dispute at 8017 Roswell Road at around 10:15 p.m. on May 23.
According to Sandy Springs police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Marshall dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives were quickly able to identify a suspect.
Marable, who is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail, is facing charges, including murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the first degree. Sandy Springs police stated the shooting occurred in front of a 12-year-old child.
The investigation is ongoing.
Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).