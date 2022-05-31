 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Teen surrenders after deadly shooting in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A North Springs High School student, sought in connection to a fatal shooting on Roswell Road, turned himself in to authorities May 28.

Sandy Springs police issued a Be on the Lookout for 17-year-old Jamari “PeeWee” Marable on May 27, saying that he was armed and dangerous.

Marable is accused of shooting and killing Jazhae Marshall, 21, during a domestic dispute at 8017 Roswell Road at around 10:15 p.m. on May 23.

According to Sandy Springs police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found Marshall dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives were quickly able to identify a suspect.

Jamari Marable

MARABLE

Marable, who is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail, is facing charges, including murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the first degree. Sandy Springs police stated the shooting occurred in front of a 12-year-old child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Reach Chamian Cruz at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @xchamian.