Teen reports extortion following Instagram post

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell teenager told police June 6 he was being extorted after messaging a woman on Instagram and sending illicit photos on Snapchat.
The teenager told police they had messaged for a while and sent each other photos when the unidentified woman threatened to post the photos to his friends if he did not send $500.
The officer said the incident is a popular scam that targets young adults and told the teen to block the woman. The officer also cautioned the boy against communicating with strangers online. The case remains active.