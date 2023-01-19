Teen party turns foul with reported battery

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a disturbance Jan. 7 on Bowen Road. A man reported there were about 57 teenagers being disorderly at his house.
The man said he threw a birthday party for his 16-year-old daughter with about 70 high schoolers in attendance. When he told the kids to leave, a group of the boys began to break glass, shattering two glass planters valued at $60 each.
The kids exited the property in cars, and the man said that as one drove past, someone threw a half-full Bud Light can that hit him in the face. The man had no visible signs of injury at the time and said he didn’t know who threw the can.
The man’s daughter said she did not know some of the boys at the party and is not sure how people found out about it. She told police some of them may be upperclassmen at a neighboring high school.
At this time, the father said he does not wish to press charges.