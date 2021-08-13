MILTON, Ga. — A patrol officer clocked a vehicle going 84 mph along Birmingham Highway on July 19 in an area with a 45 mph speed limit.
When the officer pulled the Toyota Rav4 over, it was being driven by a 16-year-old girl.
The teen had a state learner’s permit that allowed her to drive only if a licensed driver over the age of 21 was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. The suspect’s only passenger was another juvenile.
Police cited the girl for reckless driving, speeding and driving while unlicensed. The officer allowed the teen’s father to drive her car from the scene.
