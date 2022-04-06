Taxi driver says man pointed rifle at her

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man allegedly pointed a rifle at a taxi driver outside a residence on Wills Road on March 26.
The driver told police she had given an intoxicated woman a ride to the residence, and the woman had to go inside to get money for the fare. The driver said she had waited “a long time” in the driveway and eventually honked the horn to signal the woman to come back outside.
She said a man then came out of the house holding a “big rifle,” pointed it in her direction and walked back inside. The woman then came back out and paid the taxi fare.
The driver declined to press charges. She said she wanted police to document the incident. No further action was taken.