JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Drug Task Force performed undercover stings at a number of vape shops May 13. Agents cited employees for selling nicotine and vape products to underage customers.
The task force sent an 18-year-old informant into the Lions Vape and Smoke along Medlock Bridge Road to make a purchase. When the teen bought a narcotics product, task force agents cited the store clerk for violating a city ordinance for furnishing underage customers with vape products.
The task force later sent a teenage informant into Cloud 9 Vape and Smoke on Medlock Bridge Road for a similar buy, which netted the same result.
In both cases, the clerks checked the customer’s ID, yet still completed the transaction. Police said the impetus for the undercover buys were tips from residents who complained of the illegal sales.
