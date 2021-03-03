FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Narcotics officers from the Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested a Dawsonville man following an undercover investigation Feb. 17 on Canton Road.
Levi Jay Brown, 27, was nabbed with approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, 92 LSD tabs, 15 ounces of GHB, 20 grams of marijuana, three amphetamine pills and a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The task force conducted surveillance on a suspected Forsyth County drug house and allegedly caught Brown leaving the residence with the drugs and weapon. Deputies said he tried to flee but was captured and arrested.
Brown was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with altered serial number, possession of sawed-off shotgun and violation of probation. He was being held without bond.
