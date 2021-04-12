JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two teens were detained after police seized marijuana at a house party along Olmstead Lane March 26.

Officers responded to the gated community after someone reported dozens of cars entering the subdivision through an exit gate that was open. Security told police the cars were heading to a party. When an officer showed up to the home to investigate, he found a 19-year-old Roswell man ducking down in a parked car in the driveway. The officer approached the vehicle to question the man and smelled marijuana.

Upon searching the car, he found a backpack filled with 56 grams of marijuana and THC wax, a digital scale, smoking device and other paraphernalia.

The officer could not determine if the backpack belonged to the teen or the vehicle’s driver, who came out during the search. No arrests were made. The investigation was turned over to the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth Drug Task Force, police indicated.

