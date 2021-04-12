JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two teens were detained after police seized marijuana at a house party along Olmstead Lane March 26.
Officers responded to the gated community after someone reported dozens of cars entering the subdivision through an exit gate that was open. Security told police the cars were heading to a party. When an officer showed up to the home to investigate, he found a 19-year-old Roswell man ducking down in a parked car in the driveway. The officer approached the vehicle to question the man and smelled marijuana.
Upon searching the car, he found a backpack filled with 56 grams of marijuana and THC wax, a digital scale, smoking device and other paraphernalia.
The officer could not determine if the backpack belonged to the teen or the vehicle’s driver, who came out during the search. No arrests were made. The investigation was turned over to the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth Drug Task Force, police indicated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.