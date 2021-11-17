Swatting call threatens Alpharetta police station

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a Johns Creek residence on Nov. 6 after a caller threatened to kill people at the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety headquarters.

Alpharetta officers set up a security perimeter around the police station along Old Milton Highway, according to the incident report. Police said a man called 911 and told dispatchers he’s just shot his wife dead. He claimed he was driving to the Alpharetta Police Department from his Johns Creek home to “kill people.”

The address the man gave dispatchers was redacted from the Alpharetta incident report. Police determined it was just five minutes away from department headquarters and began clearing the front lobby of the station and preparing for a possible attack. No hostile shooter showed up.

Johns Creek Police went to the residence and talked to family members of the alleged caller. They said someone in the home had noticed several online accounts hacked, and someone used that resident’s cell phone to call 911 and make the threats. Police determined that the active threat was not real.