JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The SWAT team was called out to the LongHorn Steakhouse on Medlock Bridge Road early the morning of Feb. 19. Police stopped an apparent burglary, and the suspect hid inside the restaurant.
A patrol officer responded after the security alarm sounded and spotted a man crawling out of a side door with the glass broken out. The suspect ran back into the building when the officer arrived and tried exiting through the other side. When that didn’t work, the man retreated back inside and SWAT team officers later found him lying on the roof of the building.
Police said after the man was taken into custody, paramedics began treating him because he’d been lying in a puddle of water on the roof for four hours in 40-degree weather. There was no record of the 28-year-old suspect being arrested or jailed. The restaurant owner said about $2,000 was missing, according to police.
Investigators linked the man to another commercial break-in at the Kani House Restaurant along Abbotts Bridge Road. That burglary also occurred overnight Feb. 19, according to reports. Surveillance video showed the burglar crawling into the business’ office. The victim in that burglary reported about $2,500 in cash was missing.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.