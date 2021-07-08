JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Suwanee woman was arrested after police determined she was under the influence when she struck and killed a pedestrian late July 4 at Abbotts Bridge and Sweet Creek roads.
Laurie H. Brier, 36, was charged with DUI and first-degree vehicular homicide. Fulton County jail records show she was released on $60,000 bail July 7.
Police identified the victim as Christopher Brian Lee, a 33-year-old Duluth man. According to Brier’s arrest report, Lee was rushed to North Fulton Hospital before officers arrived to the scene. He died upon arrival at the hospital.
Brier was driving a 2013 Kia Optima when she allegedly struck Lee. It was not clear exactly how the crash occurred. Police conducted a DUI investigation at the scene of the fatal wreck and determined Brier was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
This story is ongoing and will be updated.
