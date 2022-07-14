Suwanee man charged with rape, vehicle theft

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A 52-year-old Suwanee man has been jailed in Forsyth County after allegedly raping and attacking a Lawrenceville woman on July 9.
Brian Keith Harris was arrested and charged with strong arm rape, aggravated assault and battery, and automobile theft, after Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputies found an injured woman lying on the front porch of a home on Wiltshire Lane in southeast Forsyth County.
According to the sheriff’s office incident report, the woman told first responders that she had dragged herself through the backyard of the home on Wiltshire Lane after being raped, strangled with a cord and beaten by a brick-like object, by a man she had met through the dating website Plenty of Fish.
The alleged victim told deputies that after meeting Harris online, he had come to a club where she worked and brought her back to his home, an adjoining property on Wiltshire Lane. The victim said that she was assaulted in the home’s basement and was able to escape the property through a basement door when Harris went upstairs.
Deputies said that Harris was not found at the crime scene but was arrested later by Gwinnett County and Lawrenceville Police, after a stolen 2021 Freightliner Boom truck was tracked to an Amazon Delivery Station in Lawrenceville.
Reports say that the Freightliner truck was stolen at about 8 a.m. on Saturday morning from an address on Peachtree Parkway, just a few miles away from Wiltshire Lane.
Harris was allegedly found in the truck by police, and reportedly admitted to stealing it before being taken into custody.
The victim was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital for treatment, but authorities have not shared any update on her condition.
Harris is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond and has been charged with four felony counts.