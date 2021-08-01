ROSWELL, Ga. — A fight involving three men led to gunshots along Holcombs Pond Court late July 11.
Thabit Gault, 44, was arrested July 15 on Wrights Mill Place in Alpharetta. The Suwanee man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery.
Police say Gault showed up to a home where two brothers live around 11 p.m. July 11. He allegedly burst into their residence after his girlfriend clashed with the brothers earlier in the day. Gault began fighting one of the brothers in the home, and the other brother intervened when the altercation spilled outside, the police report states.
Police say Gault struck one of the men with his pistol and the gun went off. Several more gunshots were fired as the men continued to wrestle on the hood of a parked vehicle. No one was struck by the bullets.
Police found a bullet jacket under a car in the parking lot. The vehicle had a gunshot hole in its front bumper.
