SUVs stolen from lot on Alpharetta Highway

ROSWELL, Ga. — Three SUVs were reportedly stolen from the Palmer Dodge-Chrysler dealership along Alpharetta Highway early Nov. 18.
An employee showed up around 6:15 a.m. and found the back gate had been taken off its hinges. Two Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durango had been stolen off the lot. The combined value of the three vehicles was $220,000, police estimated.
Surveillance footage showed two men steal the vehicles from the dealership’s service lot sometime between 4-5 a.m., according to investigators.
